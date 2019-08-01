Olympic figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond holds workshop in Waterloo

In the middle of a steamy summer in the Waterloo Region, the Kitchener-Waterloo figure skaters continued their intense training, this time getting a chance to learn from an Olympic gold medallist.

Retired Canadian skating star and three-time Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond held a four-hour session at the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club at RIM Park on Thursday August 1, helping and training aspiring stars of all ages in various technical aspects of their skating.

“It’s a thrill for our club,” said technical director of the KWSC Pat te Boekhorst.

“It’s really an honour for all the skaters to have a few minutes with her, just getting some of her expertise. She’s got lots of information; she’s very busy at this time of year, so we’re honoured she came into do this for our summer programs.”