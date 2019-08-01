Olympic figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond holds workshop in Waterloo

In the middle of a steamy summer in the Waterloo Region, the Kitchener-Waterloo figure skaters continued their intense training, this time getting a chance to learn from an Olympic gold medallist.
Retired Canadian skating star and three-time Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond held a four-hour session at the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club at RIM Park on Thursday August 1, helping and training aspiring stars of all ages in various technical aspects of their skating.
“It’s a thrill for our club,” said technical director of the KWSC Pat te Boekhorst.
“It’s really an honour for all the skaters to have a few minutes with her, just getting some of her expertise. She’s got lots of information; she’s very busy at this time of year, so we’re honoured she came into do this for our summer programs.”
Photo: Namish Modi/Torstar
The 23-year-old Osmond won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in ladies singles while she was a part of the gold medal-winning Canadian squad in the team competition alongside Patrick Chan, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
“It was really good; I look up to her, so it was super cool to have her teach me,” said Mackenzie Lockston, a 12-year-old skater at the KWSC who had a session under Osmond.
“It makes me really happy.”
At the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Osmond, an Alberta resident, captured a silver in the team competition. Osmond is also a three-time Canadian champion and captured gold at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships.
“We’re going through the entire schedule, we’ve grouped all the children into 3-4-5 groups, and we’ve given her specific tasks to work on,” said te Boekhorst.
In the middle of a steamy summer in the Waterloo Region, the Kitchener-Waterloo figure skaters continued their intense training, this time getting a chance to learn from an Olympic gold medallist.
Retired Canadian skating star and three-time Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond held a four-hour session at the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club at RIM Park on Thursday August 1, helping and training aspiring stars of all ages in various technical aspects of their skating.
“It’s a thrill for our club,” said technical director of the KWSC Pat te Boekhorst.
“It’s really an honour for all the skaters to have a few minutes with her, just getting some of her expertise. She’s got lots of information; she’s very busy at this time of year, so we’re honoured she came into do this for our summer programs.”
Photo: Namish Modi/Torstar
The 23-year-old Osmond won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in ladies singles while she was a part of the gold medal-winning Canadian squad in the team competition alongside Patrick Chan, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
“It was really good; I look up to her, so it was super cool to have her teach me,” said Mackenzie Lockston, a 12-year-old skater at the KWSC who had a session under Osmond.
“It makes me really happy.”
At the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Osmond, an Alberta resident, captured a silver in the team competition. Osmond is also a three-time Canadian champion and captured gold at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships.
“We’re going through the entire schedule, we’ve grouped all the children into 3-4-5 groups, and we’ve given her specific tasks to work on,” said te Boekhorst.
In the middle of a steamy summer in the Waterloo Region, the Kitchener-Waterloo figure skaters continued their intense training, this time getting a chance to learn from an Olympic gold medallist.
Retired Canadian skating star and three-time Olympic medallist Kaetlyn Osmond held a four-hour session at the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club at RIM Park on Thursday August 1, helping and training aspiring stars of all ages in various technical aspects of their skating.
“It’s a thrill for our club,” said technical director of the KWSC Pat te Boekhorst.
“It’s really an honour for all the skaters to have a few minutes with her, just getting some of her expertise. She’s got lots of information; she’s very busy at this time of year, so we’re honoured she came into do this for our summer programs.”
Photo: Namish Modi/Torstar
The 23-year-old Osmond won a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in ladies singles while she was a part of the gold medal-winning Canadian squad in the team competition alongside Patrick Chan, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.
“It was really good; I look up to her, so it was super cool to have her teach me,” said Mackenzie Lockston, a 12-year-old skater at the KWSC who had a session under Osmond.
“It makes me really happy.”
At the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games, Osmond, an Alberta resident, captured a silver in the team competition. Osmond is also a three-time Canadian champion and captured gold at the 2018 World Figure Skating Championships.
“We’re going through the entire schedule, we’ve grouped all the children into 3-4-5 groups, and we’ve given her specific tasks to work on,” said te Boekhorst.