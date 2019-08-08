Pull out the catnip and celebrate International Cat Day today

Pull out the squeaky toys and give your feline friend some extra cuddles today because Aug. 8 is International Cat Day.
The special day for tabby was established in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, with the aim of promoting cat health and protection.
However, if you think fluffy is only good for climbing the curtains and spewing hairballs on the carpet, you might be surprised to learn owning a cat has been shown to provide significant health benefits.
Scientists at the University of Missouri learned that children with autism who interacted with felines saw a significant improvement in their social skills.
Also, a study carried out by Fauna Communications, discovered that the frequency of a cat’s purr is around 25 and 140 Hz. These same frequencies are used medically to promote bone growth and fracture healing, pain relief, inflammation reduction, and wound healing.
Most importantly of all, cat ownership has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease.
A decade-long study conducted at the University of Minnesota revealed that owning a cat reduces stress levels, thereby improving your heart health.
In fact, owning a feline can lower your risk of heart disease by 30 per cent.
So, the next time you’re scooping poop, don’t frown, thank your furry critter.
CAT FACTS
* There are 8.2 million dogs as household pets in Canada, while there are 8.3 million household cats
* Forty-one per cent of Canadian households own at least one dog, while 38 per cent of households own one cat
* There is a cat overpopulation problem in Canada because six per cent of owners do not spay or neuter their cat and also let them roam outside
* Catnip is a perennial herb from the mint labiatae family. The leaves and stems of the plant contain an oil called nepetalactone that gives felines a sense of euphoria or extreme happiness
