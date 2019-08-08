Wellesley resident receives prestigious honour for contributions to meteorology in Canada

Newark added that there was nowhere to spend money during his time up north, which allowed him to scrounge together money for a down payment on a house when he came down south.

After he returned to the Toronto area, Newark was granted a leave of absence to complete his undergraduate studies in physics and mathematics at the University of Toronto. He graduated in 1970.

Newark went on to become a weather forecaster at what was then The Toronto international airport (now Pearson International), while also adding freelance commentary with CBC radio to his growing resume in the industry. Newark’s voice was heard on the The Bruce Smith Show in the 1970s. Smith, a legendary broadcaster on CBC, hosted a morning show on the airwaves before Metro Morning took over in 1972. Smith moved to the afternoons before retiring in 1978.

Captured in 1965, Michael Newark gives a weather briefing to to an aircrew at what was then Toronto international airport.

Newark recalls one particular instance on the show where he was asked about tornadoes, which he says wasn’t a topic many in Canada had knowledge about at the time. The topic was sparked by the major tornado that occurred in Windsor in 1974. Where are they common? What damage can they cause? What is the probability of tornadoes in given areas?

“Up until that time, (tornadoes) hadn’t really been part of the vocabulary of the meteorological community (of Canada),” he said. “It was recognized they occurred in the U.S.

“Somehow we're supposed to be immune to them crossing the border.”

Captured in 1985, Michael Newark surveys tornado damage through a forest.

Inspired by the question on the show, Newark embarked on a 10-year study on tornadoes, as he put together a comprehensive look on where tornadoes are common, the damage they can produce, and when they are most common, along with several other aspects.

“I’m grateful to have been able to kind of open that door and shed some light on the effect of severe storms, tornadoes, and their dangers to the Canadian public.”

Two of his major papers include Canadian Tornadoes, 1950-1979, and Understanding the Severe Local Storm Hazard in Canada. The latter was published in 1988 while the former was published in 1984.

Newark explained that his naming as a Honorary Fellow was due to the work he did in both his publications in informing the public on the effect of tornadoes, risk, characteristics, and frequency.

His contributions don’t end there though as he also founded Chinook, a Canadian weather magazine, in 1978. Newark ran the magazine for six years before the CMOS took over in 1984. The magazine, which was targeted at people interested in meteorology, featured articles, news, and book reviews, as well as several French articles. It ran until 1989 and all the archives are available online.