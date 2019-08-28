Soroptimists offer cash grants to help women attain education, training

Female identifying people who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards.

Applications are available at bit.ly/LYDA-apply, or by contacting the Kitchener-Waterloo Soroptimists at soroptimistkw@gmail.com. Applications are open until Nov. 15.

The Kitchener-Waterloo club will provide a $1,000 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Eastern Canada Region level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with three finalists $10,000 awards.

Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, transportation or other education-related expenses.

The Live Your Dream Award provides over $2 million in cash grants to head-of-household female identifying people in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, more than $30 million in financial support has helped tens of thousands of women who have faced challenging life circumstances to achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.

A study conducted by The Fels Institute of Government, a research and consulting organization based at the University of Pennsylvania, confirmed the efficacy and impact of this program. It improves recipients quality of life; builds their confidence; strengthens their self-determination and makes them want to, in turn, help others. Helping female identifying people in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.

The Kitchener-Waterloo club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of female identifying people through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Kitchener-Waterloo members join with almost 80,000 Soroptimists in about 120 countries and territories to contribute time and financial support to community-based projects benefiting female identifying people.

Soroptimist, an organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org – an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of female identifying people. For more information about the volunteer organization, visit www.soroptimist.org.