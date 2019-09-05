The Definitive Guide to Choosing Interlocking Patio vs Wood Deck

Prices

When it comes to how much it will cost to install a deck or a patio, a patio tends to be the cheaper option. Obviously, prices change from project to project, but more often than not, a patio is the economical choice. With a patio, it may be necessary to make changes to the land in order to facilitate installation, which can add to the cost. Also, with the right landscaping company, you can choose to have your contractor dig deeper to provide a more stable foundation for your patio. Here at Action Home Services, we can dig a deeper foundation for any client that makes the request.

Since decks are typically built above ground, it won’t be necessary to deal with tree roots and slopes, which will save you money. However, you will be paying to have your deck raised. Additionally, if you want to have the deck attached to a higher floor in your home (like the second floor or a rooftop deck that is common with homes in the city), that can factor into the overall price.

Maintenance

Although decks are usually the less expensive option, the cost associated with decks starts to creep up after it has been installed. When it comes to maintaining a wood deck, much more effort is required from the homeowner. In order to ensure that your wood deck lasts for years, it will be necessary to wash the deck, stain the deck and replace broken boards occasionally.

When it comes to patios, the homeowner will just need to clean their patio regularly and make sure that the gaps between the stones are filled with polymeric sand or stone dust.

Resistance to the Elements and Other Factors

A material’s ability to withstand whatever the elements throw at it is an important factor. Wood, when exposed to the elements, can crack, split and warp. Furthermore, the wearing down of a wood deck can be precipitated in cases where the deck is not properly maintained.

Stone, on the other hand, holds up well against the elements. It is practically impervious to different weather conditions and it is durable enough to withstand activity (ie. foot traffic) and the weight of furniture and kitchen equipment.

Furthermore, stones for interlocking are placed on top of a firm bed that is usually made up of sand or some kind of high-performance bedding. This base layer is meant to keep all of the stones in place. Though you might notice that a stone shifts or sinks. If your interlocking patio was installed by a reliable contractor (like Action Home Services) then you should have a warranty that covers this situation. Our company offers a five year warranty on labour for your peace of mind.

Adjustments, Alterations and Adaptability

As previously mentioned, a wood deck won’t require too many alterations to your backyard. A patio, on the other hand, might require excavation. This is because a stone patio needs to be installed on flat ground. So, if you want to install a patio over a slope, the slope will need to be filled or you will have to install a retaining wall.

You also have to think about your patio or deck in relation to your home. For example, patio doors tend to be above the ground. You will have to decide if you want a deck that meets your door or a stone patio with steps to the door.

There is also privacy to consider. A raised deck means that you will be that much more exposed to neighbours' sightlines. If this is something that you don’t want, then maybe a ground level patio is your preferred option.

Also, if you plan on one day installing an in-ground pool in your backyard, a stone patio will be the better choice from a design (and functionality) perspective. Ultimately, your lifestyle plays a big role in which option makes more sense for you.

With all of these things in mind, you should be able to choose between an interlocking patio and wood deck. Both options have their pros and cons, and after weighing all of the factors in this article, you will find the best option for you. No matter what option you choose, the professional landscape contractors and designers at Action Home Services can build it for you. Get in touch with us today to get a free quote on our services.

We are Action Home Services, and we always take action for every construction service that you need. Based in Toronto, Ontario, we are a general contracting company that specializes in a wide range of services. We will help you to design and build an outside living area of your dreams. Do not wait! Take action with Action Home Services.

Action Home Services

1030 King St W #124, Toronto, ON M6K 3N3

(647) 937-1023

