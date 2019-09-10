Kevin Fegan Memorial House League Tournament returns Feb. 7 to 9, 2020

Kevin Fegan loved playing CYO Minor Hockey in St. Catharines.

It was a passion that was practically in his genes, with three older brothers who laced up for the league and eventually went on to coach young players coming up behind them, Kevin included.

Kevin followed in their skate tracks – playing through league divisions, graduating to timekeeper, and then taking his post behind the bench as coach. He stressed good sportsmanship and integrity as team mentor, including within the league’s Mite Hockey School program, and as coach of the St. Julia Peewee Falcons.

Fair play and fun were also paramount, win or lose.

Those are values his family ensured lived on with the Kevin Fegan Memorial House League Tournament for youth hockey players after Kevin died in a car accident the day after his hockey banquet in 2006.

“It was just to give back to the community and a program that gave us so much,” said Joe Fegan, Kevin’s brother. “It was a grieving process, and there was no tournament running for peewee hockey at the time.”

The entire Fegan family banded together to make the event happen. The Kevin Fegan Memorial House League Tournament, founded in 2009, attracted teams from throughout southern Ontario because of its emphasis on fair play – everyone got equal time on the ice.

The event included some of Kevin’s favourite touches as a player and as a coach: goodie bags for everyone, and banners to hang in the winners’ home arena. Proceeds supported the CYO’s Niagara Jr. Ice Dogs Special Needs Hockey Program.

“Kevin was very big on CYO hockey itself and his love of children,” Joe recalled. “From all those angles, it fit.”

But it was a huge undertaking, and in 2016 the Fegans decided to take a time out from planning the tournament.