Road Test 2019 Ford F-150 Platinum Power Stroke Diesel

The crew cab is cavernous inside, both up front and in the rear, with the space being accentuated by the panoramic sunroof that lets the light stream in.

The interior fit and finish of this particular truck was much better than I had anticipated, the black leather bucket seats, leather trim on the dash, door trims and centre consul added a luxury feel to the cabin.

The dash layout is getting somewhat dated but is still functional with everything within easy reach.

All round visibility is really good for a full sized truck, one design aspect I really like on the F-150 is the cut away in the doors that enable the wing mirrors to be lowered giving an unobstructed view especially when easing out of a junction.

The luxury feel extends into the rear with leather-clad seating that can be folded adding way more space if needed.

Getting into and out of the bed is made so much easier with the addition of side steps that neatly fold away when not in use, making easy access to the bed without unfolding the tailgate and jumping up into the bed itself.

Not that that is a difficult task with the fold away step and handle that neatly disappear into the tailgate that make getting up into the bed a doddle and without getting filthy in the process.

The addition of the 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine under the hood, although an expensive option, sets this truck apart from its stable mates.

The engine produces 250 hp with a very capable 440 lb/ft of torque. It is linked to a super smooth 10-speed automatic transmission that puts the power to the wheels through a full-time 4WD system.

Getting in and out of the cab is made easy by means of an automatically retracting foot rail that is both sturdy and incredibly helpful as the cab does sit pretty high.

The bucket seating is more than comfortable that gives a nice and secure seating position.

When staring the engine, I was expecting the usual diesel grunt but was, pleasantly surprised by how quiet it was, even when pulling away there was no increase in engine noise and it really was hard to tell the difference from a gas engine.

Acceleration is what you would expect from a full sized pick up and ride quality was superb. Very little road noise was transmitted into the cabin and I really didn’t notice any adverse wind noise.

On the highway the F-150 was smooth and it managed the usual potholes with ease with very little vibration being transferred into the cabin either.

On regular roads it handled admirably for such a big truck, it stayed flat in the corners with the steering being precise and surprisingly light (I didn’t drive it loaded during the test).

Even in large parking lots it was easy to control in tight spaces and I managed to park it without any fuss.

Fuel economy was really good for a large truck usually during a week with a truck this size.

I couldn’t see myself spending this amount on a pickup truck that is to be used as a general dog’s body hauler on a construction site, although it is still very capable of doing so.

But I certainly could see this truck as the choice of a foreman that needs to haul stuff now and again without getting dirty while still feeling comfortable taking clients out to lunch in it.

The Platinum trim, especially with the Power Stroke diesel option, is a no brainer, it goes to prove that no matter the job at hand you can still stay comfortable, clean and feel like the boss.