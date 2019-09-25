Exploring the carvings of Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park

And the soft sandstone created an ideal chalk board for Indigenous people to carve and paint pictographs and petroglyphs depicting their daily lives. The park contains the greatest collection of Indigenous rock art on the North American Great Plains.

It’s also home to a wide variety of birds, animals and plants. It’s one of the most northerly locations of the prickly pear cactus. The park also has abundant camping sites, hiking trails and scrambling over barren, weird-shaped rocks.

Despite the loss of the buffalo head carved by wind and rain, there are hundreds of other man-made carvings and paintings on the canyon walls.

Saa’kokoto, a Blackfoot elder and park guide, said only tribe leaders were permitted to use colour for their paintings. They mixed iron ore, various berries and water to make a red paste. The paintings are still discernible to the naked eye, but certain cameras bring out the colours in sharp contrast to the sandstone.

Elders and historians — such as Saa’kokoto, also known as Randy Bottle in the English world — can read history on the walls. The paintings and carvings changed after the arrival of Europeans with natives riding horses rather than running on foot and carrying rifles, but no longer carrying large shields as they did before horses came into their lives. Of course the buffalo often shows up on the walls. It was the Walmart of their day.

The arrival of white settlers had practically eliminated the huge herds of buffalo from the prairies and the Blackfoot and other Indigenous tribes had to accept the white man’s terms and handouts to survive. Despite the Milk River valley being sacred ground for the Blackfoot people, the white man decided the natives would be much better off in reserves away from the valley and moved them out of the area.

In the early 1900s, a Blackfoot elder asked a government agent if he could have one final visit to his ancestral lands along the Milk River. The agent agreed, but because natives couldn’t be off the reservation for more than 12 hours, he arranged for a Model T Ford to take the elder to the river.

The Blackfoot would carve images into the sandstone that depicted important events in their lives. This elder was the last known Blackfoot to carve an image into the sandstone in what is now Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park — or Aisinai’pi — in the Blackfoot (Niitsitapi) language, which means “it is pictured/written.”

He had never seen or ridden in an automobile before, so he carved a Model T Ford.

