WHAT’S GOING ON HERE: Waterloo volunteers creating a buzz with pollinator in University Downs Park

A new pollinator garden has been planted in University Downs Parks, 240 Auburn Dr., marking the sixth project of its kind completed since Waterloo signed on to be a Bee City back in 2018.

Spearheaded by local resident Les Misch, the garden was installed back on Sept. 14 by about a dozen volunteers with the help of the city’s pollinator working group, which includes staff support to oversee Bee City Canada program initiatives.

With pollinator insect populations across North America declining due to extensive habitat loss, Bee City Canada is part of a North American movement to encourage cities, schools and businesses across Canada to be leaders in supporting the protection, promotion and celebration of pollinator species, such as butterflies, moths, beetles, bees and other beneficial insects, a city advisory states.

Peggy Stevens, environmental stewardship co-ordinator for Waterloo, said the city provides volunteer staff and equipment, with funding support from the Region of Waterloo’s Community Environmental Fund.

So far this is the second community garden in addition to two pollinator fedges (vegetable gardens) and two other sites in existing natural areas, Scott said.

The garden is planted with a diversity of Ontario native wildflowers and plants, such as giant hyssop, butterfly milkweed and goldenrod, and mountain mint that will attract and provide nectar and food for pollinator insects.

Misch said he’s been in contact with the city this past year to find a suitable location that was safe and off the beaten path of the park, which is utilized for a variety of recreational purposes. What he discovered was that many other people in his neighbourhood were interested in getting behind the idea.

Misch has signed on to oversee the maintenance of the garden for the next five years, with several others assisting him.

The Bumble Bee Watch volunteer said he’s always been an environmentally minded individual and feel it was something he could do to make a difference.

While the garden, which measures just three metres by six metres, is relatively small, Misch believes such local projects can create major momentum and change.