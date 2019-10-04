House of Elegance: Waterloo hairstylist to celebrate 60 years in business

She also did platform work for various product lines such as Vidal Sassoon that hired her to perform advanced hairstyling techniques in front of thousands. She promoted various products and even had her own hairstyling show at Stage West, but prided herself on never taking advantage of clients with come-ons or false advertising.

“Hair is much more cut, blow-dry and self-maintenance than the way it used to be,” said Kachik.

“I mean, I used to do hair New Year’s Eve up until the last minute and sprayed and put in sparkles and moons and stars,” she recalled. “To me it was dandruff in technicolour. It was awful. So times have definitely changed.”

While the excess and flamboyance of past eras might comprise one of her not-so-fond memories of the job, serving timelessly as a confidante to so many throughout the years has undoubtedly been one of the biggest joys.

One client told Kachik the only difference between her and a psychologist was that she got paid less. For many, she has acted as a therapist as a non-judgmental, impartial sounding-board.

“They sit in chairs and tell me about their ailments, divorces, problems with children, and I’m not their husband or wife or a relative — I’m there to listen to them.”

But unlike a doctor or banker, Kachik said her job is usually about seeing people at their best — when they’re going to something special like a birthday party, wedding or a big job interview.

“They come to me and I help them feel good,” she said. “So it’s a soothing profession”.

And that's the way it still is at the House of Elegance, which serves the senior residents of Terrace on the Square.

After running her own operation for 40 years, Kachik said she was provided the opportunity to continue doing hair with no maintenance and a more mature clientele. Now 78, she’s scaled back her hours a bit, but still serves many outside clients she’s known for decades.

“To me it’s like going to have a coffee with friends and getting paid for it,” she said. “How good is that?”

Aside from sitting down with an almost completely bald reporter for an interview, there will be plenty more fun to come for Kachik in the days ahead, and well wishes will surely abound. Though she isn’t going anywhere.

Many now her for her longtime community involvement with Oktoberfest. She’s a former business woman of the year and hosted a cooking show on Rogers TV called Taste Treats for seven years.

Among other things, Kachik is also charter member of Best Friend of Big Brothers Big Sisters, so instead of any gifts at her party, people are encouraged to make a donation.



