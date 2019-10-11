What’s in Waterloo Region's flu forecast?

Getting the flu shot is recommended, but it’s just one tool in the tool kit, according to Aoki, who suggests best practices such as handwashing and properly covering your coughs and sneezes.

“I would say this time of year we’re very busy,” Sian said. “We have Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas — all those fun-share holidays, and we tend to get a little stressed out, so just make sure to keep your immune system in good form — so you’re sleeping well, eating well and keeping hydrated.”

Also clean surfaces, she advises. “Because we know if somebody who has the flu sneezes, that can stay on a surface for 24 hours.”

According to Sian, only one-third of Canadians gets the vaccine.

How do I get flu shot?

People age 5 and older can make an appointment with their doctor, or visit a pharmacist or a public family flu clinic in the weeks ahead.

Flu vaccines for the upcoming season are currently being distributed to physicians for high-risk patients, such as seniors, children, pregnant women and people with health complications, said Aoki.

“Public health used to hold very large public clinics where thousands of people would line up and get the shot in an arena or rec centre, but it wasn’t a great model of delivering vaccine because it was specific and limited number of days,” he said.

Last year Waterloo region distributed about 159,000 units compared to 150,000 a year prior.

While the region doesn’t track the number of needles going in arms, the number of doses distributed is usually a good indicator due to relatively low wastage, Aoki said.

“Where we have seen a big intake is when local pharmacies started providing the vaccine,” he added

“The year before pharmacies started, we distributed just 100,000 doses.”

Because people are often too busy to make an appointment, do it while you do your grocery shopping, Sian suggests.

“Just come to the pharmacy, bring your health card, and that’s all you need.”

Should I get my child vaccinated, and how?

Public health encourages parents to get their children and themselves vaccinated, however pharmacies are unable to provide vaccine to children under age 5 who must go to family doctor or public family flu clinic. A list of dates can be found here: https://www.regionofwaterloo.ca/en/health-and-wellness/flu.aspx.

“The rest of the family can be immunized, so it’s one stop shopping as well,” Aoki said.

“Last year we immunized about 4,000 people through those clinics.”

This year in Canada, the intranasal form of the flu vaccine is not available, a decision made by the product manufacturer.

Aoki said that can pose a barrier, but the needle is still the best way to protect children under 5 who are considered high risk.

Why should my children and I get the flu shot?

The more people are immunized, the likelihood of spreading it is reduced, Sian says.

“The concern is when we have breakouts in general.”

On average, annually, about 3,500 Canadians lose their lives due to complications from influenza and more than 12,000 are hospitalized.

"When we look at the well-being of the Canadian population and of course that burden on our health-care system, it’s challenging, and the whole goal as to prevent as many influenza cases as possible," she said. "With higher volume, the more likely there are serious cases.”