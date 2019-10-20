Buying a home? Here’s how to decide how much to put down

A deliberately smaller down payment can leave a borrower with a larger cash cushion, saving for more immediate closing costs and furnishings, or simply retaining more money for emergencies and other needs.

Another advantage is that automatic monthly mortgage payments create a forced savings plan for those who might otherwise squander that money as a renter.

Cons: The financial impact of putting the minimum amount down on your home is that it comes with a four per cent default insurance premium. While this amount can be rolled into the mortgage, it creates a highly leveraged situation with risk of negative equity should home prices fall.

“On Day One you’re almost 99 per cent financed. It doesn’t take much of a home price selloff to trap you in your home, preventing a sale,” said McLister.

A five per cent down payment also means more interest expense over the life of your mortgage, compared to a larger down payment.

Note that the amortization for buyers with five per cent down is limited to 25 years. The property also cannot be a non-owner-occupied rental property.

Another caveat to consider: Prospective home buyers can borrow the five per cent down payment (even from a credit card) so long as they meet the lender’s debt limit ratio. The big red flag on this means, “they can essentially owe more than their home price on Day One,” said McLister.

20 Per Cent Down

Pros: The primary advantage of putting down 20 per cent or more on a home is to avoid default insurance premiums, saving thousands of dollars over the life of the mortgage.

A larger down payment offers more flexibility, giving buyers the ability to purchase a home priced at $1 million or more, and allowing for amortizations over 25 years, along with refinancing.

Putting 20 per cent down gives buyers more product choices, such as re-advanceable mortgages, standalone home equity lines of credit, interest-only mortgages and non-prime financing.

Buyers with 20 per cent down also avoid the federal mortgage stress tests if they use a credit union or alternative lender.

Cons: A 20 per cent down payment ties up more of an investor’s capital, which comes with an opportunity cost — there will be less money for moving costs or renovations.

It also subjects most borrowers to a stricter stress test if they use a bank, since the mortgage would be uninsured.

“The uninsured stress test equals the greater of the (Bank of Canada’s) benchmark rate or your contract rate plus two per cent, whereas the insured stress test is just the benchmark rate,” said McLister.

Finally, a 20 per cent deposit is typically required for many new build properties.

In summary, McLister said, the size of the down payment shouldn’t only be dictated by available resources, but by investment alternatives.

“Often times it makes more sense to put less down so you can allocate cash to purposes with a higher return on investment.”

Robb Engen is a Lethbridge, Alta.-based writer and a freelance contributing columnist for the Star. He blogs at Boomer & Echo. Reach him at robbengen@gmail.com