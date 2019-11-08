Infiniti starts a new era

Photos were strictly forbidden, but Infiniti did release a purposely blurred image of the midsize crossover with a rearward sloping roof for a more coupe-like look, compared to the current QX50, QX60 and QX80.

As for what’s coming next, all these new vehicles will be based on the Q, QS and QX Inspiration concept vehicles, which will have one platform with two different electrified platforms.

Infiniti sees electrification as the next logical step, which is why it is offering a fully-electric and gasoline-electric option on the same platform strategy.

Delivering battery power to a high-performance e-AWD (electric all-wheel drive) system, the platforms of all Infiniti’s future electrified cars will be engineered to accommodate a pair of high-output electric motors – one on the front axle, one on the rear.

For electric vehicles, the space between the two axles will house a high-capacity battery pack, while gas-generated EV models will feature a significantly smaller battery pack, accompanied by a fuel tank and exhaust system connected to a front-mounted VC-Turbo gasoline generator that powers the battery pack.

Depending on the model, the two deliver a total power output of between 185 kW and 320 kW (248 hp, 429 hp).

Acceleration, as in any electric vehicle, is totally linear, with higher-powered versions of the powertrain able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in around 4.5 seconds.

For all models, drive will be provided solely by electric motors.

Looking to the Inspiration concepts, interiors will increasingly be of the lounge, as opposed to the traditional cabins we see today.

In the near future, 2020 models will be equipped with Infiniti InTouch dual screen infotainment system turning the vehicle into a WiFi Hotspot for up to seven device connections.

Infiniti InTouch™ lets occupants access over-the-air updates, including maps, when connected to their home Wi-Fi network. The updated navigation system will also keep drivers moving with detailed real-time traffic information, dynamic rerouting based on live traffic conditions, and seamless turn-by-turn directions.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will feature as standard on 2020 Infiniti models that adopt the updated system.

Users can connect compatible smartphones via USB to easily access a range of apps and selected smartphone features on the car's infotainment touchscreen, including making calls, sending and receiving messages, navigation and listening to music.