First Drive – 2020 BMW X6 xDrive40i, X6 xdiveM50i

The X6 xDriveM50i is equipped with BMW’s ubiquitous 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 523 hp and 555 lb/ft of torque for an increase of 78 hp and 74 lb ft over the last model.

The xDrive40i sees 0-100 km in 5.5 seconds, with the xDrive M50i making it in 4.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 210 km/h with all-season tires and 250 km/h is optionally available with high performance tires.

Traction is further enhanced by the electronically controlled rear M Sport differential, which is standard on the X6 M50i and optional on the X6 xDrive40i. It optimizes the transfer of power between the left and right rear wheels, allowing the X6 to power out of corners with greater speed.

Two-axle air suspension is standard with an electrically-powered compressor for each wheel so the X6 is automatically balanced.

This also can be used to alter the ride height with the touch of a button for off-road driving, raising it a maximum of 40 mm above the standard setting. Another button lowers the car by 40 mm below the default height.

The pallet of driver/passenger safety aids is extensive, including standard Front Collison Warning with City Collision Mitigation.

Among the many optional safety features within the Driving Assistance Professional are Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Surround View Camera, Parking Assistant, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Speed Limit Information.

BMW’s latest full-colour Head-Up Display (HUD) shows vehicle speed, speed limits and overtaking restrictions, Check Control messages, status indicators and warnings from the assistance systems, detailed route guidance and turn instructions, as well as telephone and entertainment lists.

Climbing the torturous road to Caesar’s Head State Park, that’s an outcrop of the southern Blue Ridge Mountains, the HUD not only showed which direction the sinuous road was turning and also had a prompt in yellow saying “dangerous” left or right turn ahead.

The venue for driving the new X6 was the BMW Performance Center East located beside BMW’s sprawling production plant in Spartanburg, SC, where the brand has a complete driver training facility including tracks.

This time it was also home of BMW TestFest, where select journalists from across North American were invited to test all the BMW Group lines including BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and Motorrad motorcycles.

However, on my arrival, I snagged a X6 xDriveM50i and headed up into the Blue Ridge Mountains.

On the inside it featured Vernasca leather, sport seats, and Sensatec dashboard as standard.

Above, the expansive panoramic glass roof is a full 83 per cent larger than the outgoing model, while there is the optional Sky Roof with more than 15,000 graphic patterns in the glass. Believe or not, it projects an image of the night sky and all the stars.

The X6 I was driving came with controls made from glass for certain functions. These included an “X” embedded in the shift lever and glass can also be specified for the starter button, audio volume knob and iDrive Controller.

And speaking of audio, it came equipped with the Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System includes a seven-channel amplifier with 1,500-watt output and 20 speakers perfect for 60s rock up in the hills.

Entering the freeway when leaving the Performance Center was child’s play, with lane changing being just a matter of activating the turn signal and tapping the accelerator.

The real test was on the road up and back from Caesar’s Head Park with numerous 270-degree switchbacks and few straights longer than 50 metres.

Using left-foot braking and the paddle shifter with the drive and suspension modes in Sport, it was great fun to set up a cadence of braking and accelerating – turning the big and tall X6 into a sportscar.

I could have spent all afternoon with it, but all those other vehicles were calling.

But, I’m not finished with the X6.

As soon as it becomes available in Canada, I’m going to book it and see just were its boundaries lie.