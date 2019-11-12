A culinary escape: Vancouver to Abbotsford

Deep fried chicken skin and stinky durian milkshakes. Two of the more unusual culinary “treats” at North America’s largest Asian night market located next door to Vancouver in Richmond, British Columbia.

The joyous, colourful bazaar, with more than 100 vendors, attracts thousands of locals and tourists who come mainly for the food but also for the craft and souvenir shops plus the carnival atmosphere of games and rides.

The Night Market was our first stop on a four day food and wine adventure that would take us to two very different communities, one proudly multicultural on the coast and the other, quite homogeneous, deep in the Fraser Valley, but just an hour away by a rental car.

Richmond, with over 50 per cent of its residents identifying as Chinese, has the largest proportion of Asians of any city in North America. This makes the Richmond Dumpling Trail extra special. Our guided morning route took us to an active day market and to five authentic and bustling Asian restaurants featuring all manner of Asian dumplings. The Empire Seafood Restaurant, crowded all day, had dim sum as good as any we’ve enjoyed in Hong Kong.

Before leaving the Vancouver suburb and heading toward B.C. wine country, we stopped at the remarkable Richmond Olympic Oval. This huge building, the size of six Olympic hockey rinks, was used to house the long track speed skating events at the 2010 Olympics. Continually evolving, the venue now includes several areas devoted to basketball, volleyball, badminton and ping pong. It also includes The Olympic Experience, an interactive Olympic museum with unique displays and simulated bobsled, ski jump and kayak rides. A gold medal for creativity!

British Columbia’s best known wines come from the Okanagan Valley, but a relatively new wine region around Abbotsford in the Fraser River Valley, much closer to Vancouver, is winning national awards and acclaim.

In Abbotsford, we stayed at the Brookside Inn Boutique Hotel. TripAdvisor has called the Brookside the Top Small Hotel in Canada. Breakfasts were especially imaginative and tasty.

The Fraser Valley is the largest agricultural region in British Columbia and has a unique terroir that has traditionally produced berry wine and honey mead. But, in recent years, many acres of grape vines have been planted and the results have been outstanding.

The Singletree Winery, close to the Brookside Inn, has produced several gold and silver medal vintages in its nine years of operation. Winery owner Debbie Etsell led us through a sampling. Especially delightful were the Pinot Gris, Merlot and our favourite, GrunerVeltliner.

Two other nearby wineries (with two more opening soon) also produce some of the best B.C. vintages. The Mt. Lehman Winery started with three acres of grapes in 1991 and has now expanded to 15 acres. In 2011 this boutique producer won the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Excellence in British Columbia Wines. Among the tastings we enjoyed were Pinot Noir, Unoaked Chardonnay and Gewurztraminer.