Kia Seltos 2021 at LA

Kia’s motto is the “Power to Surprise” and it did just that with the 2021 Seltos compact crossover at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Not only was the Seltos front and centre on the Kia stand but it was flanked by two spinoff concepts.
Although this is still 2019, the Seltos will be sold as a 2021 model coming to market early in 2020 designed to fit between the Soul and Sportage concepts.
Standard engine will be Kia’s familiar 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder producing 146 hp and 132 lb/ft of torque mated to Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) while higher trim models will come with a 1.6-litre turbo inline six-cylinder engine with 175 hp and 185 lb/ft of torque with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Front-wheel-drive is standard but on-demand all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring is available.
Based on the same technology in Kia’s SUV line topping Telluride, the AWD in the Seltos has a centre locking differential that splits power equally between the front and rear wheels for more severe environments.
Borrowing on the design theme of the Telluride, the Seltos is more SUV-looking than crossover with a ground clearance of 7.2-inches.
The interior is highlighted by an available 10.25-inch high resolution colour centre stack touchscreen with, for the first time ever in a Kia, an available eight-speaker Bose premium sound system.
An interesting feature is the Kia Drive Wise suite of safety features that includes Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut-Off that sends an alert if the vehicle has been idling for 10 minutes and turns it off automatically.
Rounding out the Kia exhibit were the Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept and X-Line Urban Concept.
The X-Line is equipped with electronic AWD with centre differential lock equally that distributes power between the front and rear axles and there is a custom two-inch lift kit raising ground clearance to 9.2-inches.
Knobby off-road tires with 17x8–inch custom painted alloy wheels help improve off-road traction and security. A hidden winch behind the front valance can assist in particularly tough off-road situations, while a custom fabricated roof rack.
The X-Line Urban Concept takes into account the often-congested road surfaces found in the city which is why there is a custom two-inch suspension lift which also helps to raise the seating position and offer a better vantage point.
Finished in slate grey, on the roof are four, high-powered Hella auxiliary lights to cut through low-hanging city fog and a custom fabricated roof rack will hold extra items.
