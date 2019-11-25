Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV 2021

LOS ANGELES. CA: Toyota muscled its way into the Los Angeles Auto Show with the estimated 302 hp RAV4 Prime billed as a 2021 model coming in the spring of next year.
It is also the first-ever RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV) with a provisional 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds which makes it’s the second fastest vehicle in the Toyota lineup.
The RAV4 Prime uses a differently tuned version of the RAV4 Hybrid’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine. Producing the same projected 176 hp as in the Hybrid, but paired with two electric motors, the total system output is equal to 302 hp.
At its debut in LA, the RAV4 Prime PHEV was said to have an estimated all-electric range of 39 miles which Toyota claims is the best range of any PHEV SUV with an estimated overall fuel consumption figure of 90 combines mpg-e.
With the lithium-ion battery pack beneath the floor, the electric on-demand AWD has an electric motor at the front powering the RAV4 Prime by the front wheel. But a rear electric motor comes into play when more traction is needed such as at launch and on wet or snowy surfaces.
The AWD system also reduces understeer during cornering for enhanced steering stability. Off-pavement, the AWD enhances hill-climbing performance.
Lastly, the driver-selectable Trail mode makes it possible to get unstuck by braking a spinning wheel and sending torque to the grounding wheel.
The Prime is also equipped with paddle shifters that let the driver select a lower gearing to improve regenerative braking.
Similar to the RAV4 Hybrid, Toyota’s Predictive Efficient Drive turns it into a “hyper-miler” co-driver.
Using the available navigation system, its Predictive Efficient Drive system “reads” the road and learns driver patterns to optimize hybrid battery charging and discharging operations based on driving conditions.
It also gathers data as the vehicle is driven and “remembers” road features such as hills and stoplights and adjusts the hybrid powertrain operation to maximize efficiency.
In keeping with Toyota warranty policy, the life of the battery is now 10 years.
Standard is Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which includes: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD); Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC); Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA); Automatic High Beam (AHB); Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Road Sign Assist (RSA
Prime will be available on the top trim SE and XSE models when it comes to market next summer.
