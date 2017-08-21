Children with complex issues need complex assessments in order to get treatment

Special assessments of children with mental health issues helped 25 children last year in the Encompass Learning Program, but more funding is needed in order to help more children.
Lesley Barraball, the director of children’s mental health services at Carizon Family and Community Services, said a year-long pilot project that provided assessments by multiple professionals allowed Carizon to learn about children who had been previously misunderstood.
“We’ve been running intensive treatment programs for children with complex mental health issues and significant trauma for many years … but more and more over the years we saw children coming to us with puzzle pieces missing,” Barraball said.
Some were experiencing serious, reoccurring problems associated with learning disabilities and mental health issues.
“We became increasingly concerned because we felt like we were working in the dark and guessing at the best treatment approach,” she said.
The pilot program funded by the Ontario Trillium foundation was based in St. Agatha and brought in professionals including psychologists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.
Overall, it found that assessments by different professionals helped it better support children and advocate for their needs.
Mark Breathwaite, manager of children’s mental health services, said it found communication between the members of the team to be important as everyone’s input was valuable.
Breathwaite said there is now more knowledge about autism spectrum and sensory issues, as well as speech and language development. The professionals they brought in to assess the children were able to help in those areas.
The Encompass Learning Program in St. Agatha is for children with serious behavioural and mental health problems who go there for a year instead of their regular school. They're brought by taxi from all over the region and return home for evenings and weekends. Carizon provides family support, like counselling, at home as well.
In the school they have four classrooms with up to 10 children in each, divided by ages from six to 10 years. There's a teacher provided by the Catholic school board for each class along with a child and youth worker. Other support workers provide individual care as well.
Another classroom run in conjunction with the Waterloo Region District School Board is for children living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, Barraball said.
Families can seek help for children and youth through the Front Door program that offers walk-in counselling across the community at seven different locations every week.
Carizon's goal is to get children back into their regular schools and regular lives, happily and comfortably.
Although the pilot program achieved short-term outcomes and taught them a lot, Barraball said assessments need to be made much earlier in children’s lives, before they come to the school. If they are experiencing issues, children should be seen by a number of different professionals.
“Very often our children are facing an array of learning disabilities, mental health diagnoses, family related challenges, a history of trauma … their worlds are complicated,” she said.
They hope to be able to provide more assessments in the future for the children enrolled in their program, and make changes to accommodate the costs necessary if they can't find more funding.
Carizon has a fundraiser coming up, and they need support. Teams of cyclists and pedestrians will take part in Ride for Refuge on Sept. 30. The event starts off in Bloomingdale. For more information, visit www.rideforrefuge.org.
Special assessments of children with mental health issues helped 25 children last year in the Encompass Learning Program, but more funding is needed in order to help more children.
Lesley Barraball, the director of children’s mental health services at Carizon Family and Community Services, said a year-long pilot project that provided assessments by multiple professionals allowed Carizon to learn about children who had been previously misunderstood.
“We’ve been running intensive treatment programs for children with complex mental health issues and significant trauma for many years … but more and more over the years we saw children coming to us with puzzle pieces missing,” Barraball said.
Some were experiencing serious, reoccurring problems associated with learning disabilities and mental health issues.
“We became increasingly concerned because we felt like we were working in the dark and guessing at the best treatment approach,” she said.
The pilot program funded by the Ontario Trillium foundation was based in St. Agatha and brought in professionals including psychologists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.
Overall, it found that assessments by different professionals helped it better support children and advocate for their needs.
Mark Breathwaite, manager of children’s mental health services, said it found communication between the members of the team to be important as everyone’s input was valuable.
Breathwaite said there is now more knowledge about autism spectrum and sensory issues, as well as speech and language development. The professionals they brought in to assess the children were able to help in those areas.
The Encompass Learning Program in St. Agatha is for children with serious behavioural and mental health problems who go there for a year instead of their regular school. They're brought by taxi from all over the region and return home for evenings and weekends. Carizon provides family support, like counselling, at home as well.
In the school they have four classrooms with up to 10 children in each, divided by ages from six to 10 years. There's a teacher provided by the Catholic school board for each class along with a child and youth worker. Other support workers provide individual care as well.
Another classroom run in conjunction with the Waterloo Region District School Board is for children living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, Barraball said.
Families can seek help for children and youth through the Front Door program that offers walk-in counselling across the community at seven different locations every week.
Carizon's goal is to get children back into their regular schools and regular lives, happily and comfortably.
Although the pilot program achieved short-term outcomes and taught them a lot, Barraball said assessments need to be made much earlier in children’s lives, before they come to the school. If they are experiencing issues, children should be seen by a number of different professionals.
“Very often our children are facing an array of learning disabilities, mental health diagnoses, family related challenges, a history of trauma … their worlds are complicated,” she said.
They hope to be able to provide more assessments in the future for the children enrolled in their program, and make changes to accommodate the costs necessary if they can't find more funding.
Carizon has a fundraiser coming up, and they need support. Teams of cyclists and pedestrians will take part in Ride for Refuge on Sept. 30. The event starts off in Bloomingdale. For more information, visit www.rideforrefuge.org.
Special assessments of children with mental health issues helped 25 children last year in the Encompass Learning Program, but more funding is needed in order to help more children.
Lesley Barraball, the director of children’s mental health services at Carizon Family and Community Services, said a year-long pilot project that provided assessments by multiple professionals allowed Carizon to learn about children who had been previously misunderstood.
“We’ve been running intensive treatment programs for children with complex mental health issues and significant trauma for many years … but more and more over the years we saw children coming to us with puzzle pieces missing,” Barraball said.
Some were experiencing serious, reoccurring problems associated with learning disabilities and mental health issues.
“We became increasingly concerned because we felt like we were working in the dark and guessing at the best treatment approach,” she said.
The pilot program funded by the Ontario Trillium foundation was based in St. Agatha and brought in professionals including psychologists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.
Overall, it found that assessments by different professionals helped it better support children and advocate for their needs.
Mark Breathwaite, manager of children’s mental health services, said it found communication between the members of the team to be important as everyone’s input was valuable.
Breathwaite said there is now more knowledge about autism spectrum and sensory issues, as well as speech and language development. The professionals they brought in to assess the children were able to help in those areas.
The Encompass Learning Program in St. Agatha is for children with serious behavioural and mental health problems who go there for a year instead of their regular school. They're brought by taxi from all over the region and return home for evenings and weekends. Carizon provides family support, like counselling, at home as well.
In the school they have four classrooms with up to 10 children in each, divided by ages from six to 10 years. There's a teacher provided by the Catholic school board for each class along with a child and youth worker. Other support workers provide individual care as well.
Another classroom run in conjunction with the Waterloo Region District School Board is for children living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, Barraball said.
Families can seek help for children and youth through the Front Door program that offers walk-in counselling across the community at seven different locations every week.
Carizon's goal is to get children back into their regular schools and regular lives, happily and comfortably.
Although the pilot program achieved short-term outcomes and taught them a lot, Barraball said assessments need to be made much earlier in children’s lives, before they come to the school. If they are experiencing issues, children should be seen by a number of different professionals.
“Very often our children are facing an array of learning disabilities, mental health diagnoses, family related challenges, a history of trauma … their worlds are complicated,” she said.
They hope to be able to provide more assessments in the future for the children enrolled in their program, and make changes to accommodate the costs necessary if they can't find more funding.
Carizon has a fundraiser coming up, and they need support. Teams of cyclists and pedestrians will take part in Ride for Refuge on Sept. 30. The event starts off in Bloomingdale. For more information, visit www.rideforrefuge.org.