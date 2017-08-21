Children with complex issues need complex assessments in order to get treatment

Special assessments of children with mental health issues helped 25 children last year in the Encompass Learning Program, but more funding is needed in order to help more children.

Lesley Barraball, the director of children’s mental health services at Carizon Family and Community Services, said a year-long pilot project that provided assessments by multiple professionals allowed Carizon to learn about children who had been previously misunderstood.

“We’ve been running intensive treatment programs for children with complex mental health issues and significant trauma for many years … but more and more over the years we saw children coming to us with puzzle pieces missing,” Barraball said.

Some were experiencing serious, reoccurring problems associated with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

“We became increasingly concerned because we felt like we were working in the dark and guessing at the best treatment approach,” she said.

The pilot program funded by the Ontario Trillium foundation was based in St. Agatha and brought in professionals including psychologists, occupational therapists and speech and language therapists.

Overall, it found that assessments by different professionals helped it better support children and advocate for their needs.

Mark Breathwaite, manager of children’s mental health services, said it found communication between the members of the team to be important as everyone’s input was valuable.

Breathwaite said there is now more knowledge about autism spectrum and sensory issues, as well as speech and language development. The professionals they brought in to assess the children were able to help in those areas.

The Encompass Learning Program in St. Agatha is for children with serious behavioural and mental health problems who go there for a year instead of their regular school. They're brought by taxi from all over the region and return home for evenings and weekends. Carizon provides family support, like counselling, at home as well.