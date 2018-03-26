Talking about religion and politics

It wasn’t a civic auditorium, community centre, university lecture hall or any of the typical secular spaces where Canadians and politics usually meet.

Instead it was the Centre for Public Ethics at Waterloo Lutheran Seminary that intentionally hosted “Faith and the Ontario Election” in a place of worship last week, to encourage religious communities to take an active role in the upcoming June 7 vote.

More than 120 gathered in Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo to hear veteran Queen’s Park reporter Robert Fisher share some critical insights gleaned from 11 previous elections that saw major political dynasties rise and fall.

The evening was introduced by John Milloy, former MP and now the centre’s director. He described the CPE mandate as promoting dialogue, research and education in a climate where many Canadians are still reluctant to discuss faith and politics together.

To break the ice, a short upbeat cartoon video created by Conestoga College students was premiered; it demonstrated how people of faith can contribute to better election outcomes for all Ontarians, whether religious or not.

The cartoon’s big take-aways were less familiar when experienced from a church pew: become informed beyond TV “sound bites”; attend and participate in candidates’ meetings; challenge elected officials to develop long-term solutions to problems that affect everyone.

Fisher’s talk continued the theme of building community power through good information. In a world of vicious social media venting, sensationalized news “factoids” and campaigns designed primarily to tap voters’ unfocussed anger at “elites” in power, the need for broad-based voter education has never been greater.

He cautioned listeners about the “wasteful thinking” behind most election promises; they often add up to meagre long-term support for deep-rooted problems such as child poverty, domestic abuse, mistreatment of seniors, drug addiction, or the neglect of basic infrastructure in First Nations communities.

Fisher also shared concerns about the rise of populist candidates like newly-minted PC leader Doug Ford, who lure marginalized voters with promises of immediate tax-cuts. While Ford ran a “surprisingly disciplined leadership campaign,” that discipline was not evident when he verbally bullied a female interviewer on a recent talk-show.

Polls are another red flag, only “a snapshot in time,” and quickly invalidated by the rapid unfolding of events, as happened with the dramatic downfall of PC leadership hopeful Patrick Brown. Polls can also be grossly misleading when based on poor public knowledge of an existing leader, as has happened to Premier Kathleen Wynne, whom Fisher regards as “greatly underestimated.”