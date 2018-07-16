Craft beer galore in Kitchener, Waterloo and surrounding region

TWB’s tours range from 30 to45 minutes and cost $5 per person plus tax. Book tours as early as possible; they can be accommodated on evenings or Saturdays during non-brewing hours.

Because the company is multi-stakeholder-owned, workers and community supporters have a say in the decison-making at TWB.

3. Innocente Brewing Co., 283 Northfield Dr. E., Waterloo

Innocente, which opened in 2014, offers a variety of year-round beers, seasonals and one-offs, and bottle- and can-only beers.

Some of the options include a Fling, Charcoal Porter and Pils-Sinner.

Innocente’s tours and tastings are run every Saturday at 1 p.m., can accommodate up to 30 people, and must be booked ahead of time. The tours, which are 45 minutes to an hour, are $10, plus HST, per person.

4. Block Three Brewery, 1430-2 King St. N, St. Jacobs

Block Three Brewery, which opened in 2013, offers three core beers: King St. Saison, Beauty & The Belgian, and Fickle Mistress, to go along with rotational beers including Jaromir and Hollaback Gose.

Block Three also offers an online shop that allows for pickup orders, as well as delivery via Canada Post.

5. Waterloo Brewing: 400 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener

One of the biggest breweries in the region, Waterloo Brewing offers four core beers: Waterloo Dark, Waterloo Amber, Waterloo Pilsner and Waterloo IPA. Seasonals include Raspberry Radler and Citrus Radler.

The store’s extended summer hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday to Saturday; and Sundays they're open 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

6. Abe Erb Brewing Co: 15 King St. South, Waterloo; The Tannery, 151 Charles St. West, Kitchener

With two locations in the region, the Abe Erb Brewery not only offers its founder's brews such as Buggywhip IPA, Alterior Motive Altbier, and Das Spiritzhaus Hefeweizen, but also has a full food menu

The beer shops are open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, and each location is open late on weekends. The Uptown Waterloo location is open till midnight Mondays to Thursday, as well.