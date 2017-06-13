<p>KITCHENER — The city is facing heat after a vacant house burned down, sending scared neighbours fleeing into West Avenue to avoid the flames that seared two adjacent houses. </p><p>Residents warned the city the derelict property at 66 West Ave. was an eyesore and a safety risk, open to wildlife and vagrants. </p><p>"We knew that it was a matter of time before something was going to happen," said Carl Visutski, who lives next door. </p><p>Visutski was forced to flee into the street after looking out his window to see the house next door in flames. The heat destroyed a window in his home. It may have damaged his pickup truck, parked next to the burning home in the driveway.</p><p>He said city hall should have acted more strongly to keep people safe after residents complained. </p><p>"Number one, they should have had it boarded up. Number two, it should have been ripped down. That's what should have been done but it wasn't," he said. </p><p>Nobody was hurt in Tuesday's blaze, reported at 8:39 a.m. by multiple 911 calls. Damage is estimated at $500,000. The cause is undetermined and under investigation.</p><p>Yok Leu had to carry his 95-year-old mother to safety, fleeing with his wife after a passerby screeched to a stop in front of his house to warn him of the flames next door.</p><p></p><p>Heat from the adjacent fire set Leu's roof on fire, putting two houses ablaze. Firefighters extinguished the flames, saving Leu's house but leaving it with water and fire damage. </p><p>Leu has long been concerned about the derelict house next door. The fire that forced him from his home left him questioning city priorities. "They didn't do nothing. The city don't care," Leu said.</p><p>It bothers him that city hall has allowed a sidewalk to heave in front of his house and let a neighbouring property decay while spending $21,000 to beautify the same street with a playground and public art. That project was completed last weekend just metres from the site of the blaze. </p><p>Leu figures the city would have responded more strongly to safety concerns raised by residents if the central Kitchener neighbourhood was richer. </p><p>The city confirmed that residents complained about waste on the property, about construction without a permit, and about the vacant building being left unsecured.</p><p>Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the city had acted on each complaint. Waste was related to interior renovations, for which no building permit has been approved. The city twice ordered the vacant building secured, last September and again in March. </p><p>"Prior to knowing what the cause of the fire was, I don't think I or anybody else can make that assessment that the city let (residents) down," Vrbanovic said. </p><p>"We had complaints and we acted on those complaints. There's now been a fire. There's an investigation taking place. I'm not about to presume what caused it because I'm not an expert in that field. </p><p>"I think once all of that is done and a determination is made, we will look at the overall situation and see, are there any lessons to be learned through it and could we have done some things differently?" </p><p>Visutski and Leu saw evidence of vagrants breaking into the vacant house. So did Rhonda Piché, who lives around the corner. She watched a raccoon wander in and out of the house. She saw a light flicker upstairs and contacted city hall, worried about squatters starting fires. </p><p>"I said it's been sitting vacant for a year now, it's derelict-looking, I think there's someone in there through the night," she said. "I just said: how long does it have to sit like that before something is done?" </p><p>Piché was told someone would be sent to visit the property. </p><p>"I'm upset that more wasn't done," Piché said. "They were notified by multiple people that property was sitting vacant, and not only was it vacant, it was open to the elements, it was open to anybody to crawl through. And you see how close the houses are. It was a real safety concern. </p><p>"At a minimum they should have come in and boarded the place up, secured it so you couldn't get into it." </p><p>Her mother Elaine Thomas lives near the vacant house. She, too, contacted city hall to complain about it. Tuesday's fire shook her but did not damage her house. "That's what we were really afraid of, that something like that might happen," she said. </p><p>More than two dozen firefighters from across the city responded to the blaze. </p><p>"The house was just engulfed in flames," said Ben Schwander, who lives nearby. "It looked like one of those one of those Victoria Day firecrackers. Flames were coming out of every window." </p><p>"When we pulled out of headquarters we could see the smoke right away," said Doug Voisin, platoon chief for the Kitchener Fire Department. "So we increased our response." </p>