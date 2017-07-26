Court rules on oil, gas and consultation

OTTAWA — The country's highest court has ruled that the federal government can rely on the National Energy Board to fulfil its duty to consult Indigenous communities about development projects in their traditional territories — but only if the process is robust.

In unanimous decisions in two separate appeal cases which were heard together because of their similar issues, the court found the NEB did indeed fulfil the duty properly in one case — the reversal of the Line 9 pipeline in southwestern Ontario.

But the court said the regulator did not fulfil its duty in the other case — seismic testing near Clyde River in Nunavut.

The cases go to the heart of how Indigenous consultation has to take place when resource development projects are proposed on their territories.

The court sent a sharply worded message to the government and the NEB that proper consultation ahead of time is always better than asking the courts to undo it later.

In the case involving the Inuit Hamlet of Clyde River in Nunavut, the court found the NEB failed miserably at fulfilling the duty to consult the Inuit regarding proposed seismic testing in and near marine areas where they have treaty rights.

In the other case however, the court found the NEB did properly consult the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation about an Enbridge pipeline project expansion in its territory by specifically considering the impact on treaty rights and ensuring adequate access and assistance to participate in the hearings.

The key difference in the two cases was largely that when it came to the Chippewas, the regulator's review specifically assessed the impact on treaty rights as is required.

In the Inuit case, the NEB looked at environmental impacts without directly considering whether the proposed testing would affect treaty and indigenous rights.

The proposed seismic testing was to take place over five years, and involve shooting air guns through the water to look for oil reserves.