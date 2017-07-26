New report into fatal fishing boat accident

MONCTON, N.B. — A new report into the fatal capsizing of a fishing boat that claimed the lives of two men off the coast of northern New Brunswick will be released today.

The Transportation Safety Board will release details of its investigation into the June 2016 sinking at a news conference in Moncton, N.B.

Two fishermen died and another was taken to hospital after their fishing boat overturned near the Miller Brook wharf in the Salmon Beach area, about 11 kilometres from downtown Bathurst.

Police said at the time that the bodies of a 45-year-old Bathurst man and a 67-year-old man from Salmon Beach were recovered following the capsizing.