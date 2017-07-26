Pet of the Week: Timmy

Meet Timmy. This very gentle young lad is is looking for a place to hang his hat.

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today if you have an extra hook in your home for Timmy.

To meet Timmy, or other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, or call 519-745-5615.