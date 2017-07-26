TSX pulls back despite gains in materials, energy

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index registered a small loss Wednesday despite gains in gold, energy and material stocks, while copper prices soared to a two-year high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index lost 30.98 points to finish the session at 15,171.39. The Canadian dollar was barely changed, ahead 0.01 of a cent to an average trading price of 79.97 cents US.

"We're seeing broad-based strength," said Candice Bangsund, a vice-president and portfolio manager at Fiera Capital in Montreal.

In commodities, the September copper contract climbed three cents to US$2.87 a pound, a level not seen since May 2015.

Bangsund said the rally in copper is being driven by signs that China, the world's largest consumer of the metal, is continuing to show improvements in its economy.

"It's a story of renewed economic momentum in China and renewed ongoing demand from China," she said.

Oil prices also gained after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels last week, far more than what analysts had been expecting. The September crude contract was up 86 cents to US$48.75 per barrel.

On Wall Street, three major indexes climbed to record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 97.58 points to 21,711.01, the Nasdaq composite index gained 10.58 points to 6,422.75 and the S&P 500 index edged up of 0.7 of a point to 2,477.83.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced after a two-day meeting it was keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a range of one to 1.25 per cent. The central bank said it decided to hold its key rate due to low inflation, which continues to remains below its two per cent target.

The Fed noted that inflation has stayed low even though the job market keeps strengthening, with the unemployment rate just 4.4 per cent. Normally, solid job growth drives up wages and prices.