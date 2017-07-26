Toronto housing market to bounce back: CMHC

TORONTO — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is keeping its overall risk rating for the national housing market at strong.
The federal housing agency says overvaluation at the national level remains moderate and strong evidence is seen in Toronto, Vancouver, Hamilton and Victoria.
Toronto and Hamilton continue to show strong evidence of overall problematic conditions due to price acceleration, overvaluation and overheating due to demand outpacing supply in the rental, resale and new home markets.
CMHC's quarterly report, which covers the period between April and July, comes after the Ontario government introduced rules aimed at cooling Toronto's housing market.
The report says the evidence of overheating in the Vancouver market has increased from weak to moderate due to townhomes and apartments seeing high demand.
Meanwhile, evidence of overbuilding has increased from six centres to seven as Quebec's rating grew from weak to moderate due to a high number of rental apartment starts outpacing demand. Markets in the Prairies continue to show moderate to strong evidence of overbuilding.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The federal housing agency says the current downturn in Toronto's housing market is expected to be short-lived.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says Toronto property prices, which have fallen over the last couple of months, should pick up again as demand bounces back.
The Ontario government introduced measures in the spring, including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers, to cool down a market that many regarded was overheating.
CMHC says similar policy changes introduced in Vancouver last year reduced the number of foreign buyers in that city, but Greater Vancouver's housing market has since pushed back up.
In its latest housing market assessment released today, CMHC kept its overall risk rating for the national housing market at strong.
The report, which is based on data from the first three months of this year, precedes the Ontario government housing rules introduced in the spring.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version said CMHC's report was based on data collected between April and July.
By The Canadian Press
