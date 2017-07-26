Police recover stolen historical plaques

EDMONTON — Police have recovered most of the historical memorial plaques stolen from an Edmonton neighbourhood but say they are too badly damaged to be used again.

The Griesbach Community League reported that 17 metal plaques have been removed from the community that used be an army base.

Some of the plaques tell the stories of soldiers from Alberta who were awarded the Victoria Cross, and others commemorate the service of troops who fought in battles during the two world wars.

Investigators say the plaques had been sold to a scrap metal dealer who called police after seeing media reports about the thefts.