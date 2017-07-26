SIU probes death of Chatham, Ont., man

CHATHAM, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says it is looking into the circumstances around the death of a man inside a home in southwestern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says Chatham-Kent police received a call regarding a domestic incident just before midnight Tuesday.

At short time later, the SIU says officers responded to a home in Chatham, but remained outside the residence until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The SIU says a 52-year-old man was then pronounced dead at the scene, but does not say how officers may have been involved.