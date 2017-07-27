Jean Machine owners betting on denim comeback

According to market research firm Euromonitor, Canadian shoppers returned to denim in 2016, as the trend towards yoga pants, leggings and track suits began to show signs of decline.

Last year, sales of super premium jeans for brands such as Rock & Republic and 7 for All Mankind increased by 4.3 per cent to $173.4 million after years of little or no growth, while in the U.S. they fell by eight per cent, Euromonitor said. The rise was attributed to an influx of retailers in Canada such as Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue as well as a weak loonie.

Earlier this month, True Religion, cited by Euromonitor as another example of a super premium jean brand, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and announced it was closing 27 stores following years of lagging sales. The brand sold jeans known for its trademark horseshoes emblazoned on the back pockets that could run upwards of $500 for a pair.

Retail expert Farla Efros says the main reason for the discrepancies in consumer appetite for denim in the two countries is that the U.S. market is oversaturated.

In the case of True Religion, the brand is not only sold in department stores like they are in Canada, but also in stand-alone locations under their own banner.

"They were cannibalizing their stores, and we just don't have that here in Canada," said Efros, president of HRC Retail Advisory.

She also noted that in terms of retail trends, Canada is often considered three years behind what happens in the U.S., meaning that such a downturn still has time to hit here.

