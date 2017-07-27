SIU called after Mississauga police shooting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a overnight police shooting in Mississauga, Ont., sent a young man, possibly a teenager, to hospital.

The shooting occurred after Peel Region police officers responded to a call about a robbery at a shopping plaza just before 2 a.m. (Credit Valley Town Plaza at Britannia Road and Creditview Road).

SIU spokesman Jason Gennaro says there was "an interaction" with a young man who was shot by a police officer and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The provincial agency investigates all reports of death, serious injury and sexual assault involving police.