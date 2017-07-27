Woolly lawnmowers on the move in Montreal

MONTREAL — With only a few bleats of protest, a flock of woolly, four-legged lawnmowers took a rare stroll through the streets of Montreal on Wednesday to take up their duties in a new city park.

The six ewes and four lambs were carefully herded along the sidewalk from one park to another with the help of shepherds and volunteers holding up orange barricades.

The 10 animals are providing environmentally friendly lawn maintenance and educational opportunities in three parks in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough this summer.

Marie-Eve Julien-Denis, one of the project's organizers, says grazing animals provide a natural way to trim the grass and eradicate invasive plant species.