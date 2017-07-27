Police: Office worker kills 3 in central China knife rampage

BEIJING — Police said three people were killed and four injured in a rampage by a knife-wielding man in central China on Thursday morning.

Three of the victims were attacked by 40-year-old Wang Xiang at an office where he worked following a disagreement between him and his co-workers, the Wuhan city police force said in a statement posted on its microblog.

Wang then drove to another spot in the city where he attacked passers-by before police shot him and subdued him, the police statement said. It didn't mention his condition.

China bans private gun ownership, making knives and homemade bombs the most common weapons in violent attacks.