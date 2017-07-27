Trump transgender ban nod to Christian conservatives

It may not be front and centre in Washington, but in city halls and statehouses, debates continue to rage over LGBT rights, particularly as transgender people seek access to bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.

Trump largely sidestepped the issue before the election, vowing instead to defend LGBT rights. In the spring of 2016, he invited transgender reality star Caitlyn Jenner to use whichever bathroom she chose at Trump Tower.

But after six months in office, he's in desperate need of political momentum.

The Republican president has yet to convince the Republican-led Congress to enact any major legislation. An independent investigation probing Russian interference in the 2016 election has expanded to Trump's closest aides. And the president is publicly quarreling with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his most loyal Cabinet member.

Trump won over 81 per cent of white evangelical voters in the 2016 election, according to exit polls. The Pew Research Center found this spring that Trump's approval rating was twice as high among white evangelical Protestants than the general public.

As his overall approval ratings hover near historic lows, however, he can ill afford to lose the core constituency.

Even before Wednesday's announcement, Trump had been working on his relationship with religious conservatives.

In May, he addressed graduates at Liberty University, the nation's largest Christian college. Earlier in the month, he prayed with more than two dozen evangelical leaders in the Oval Office. And earlier in the week, Christian leaders rallied behind Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner as he faced congressional investigators.

Caught off-guard by Wednesday's announcement, some evangelical leaders like Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. declined to comment about the transgender ban. Those who did speak out were overwhelmingly supportive.

Robert Jeffress, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Dallas, praised Trump for taking on "the militant liberal agenda." ''Thank God for a President who is willing to say, 'Enough is enough!'" he said.

"It is heartening to have a commander-in-chief who puts the expert opinions of his generals and military officials ahead of the destructive forces of political correctness and identity politics," declared Christian evangelist James Dobson.

At the same time, however, Trump's announcement troubled moderate Republicans who hoped the president would treat all Americans equally.

"This came out of nowhere," said Gregory T. Angelo, president of the Log Cabin Republicans. He said Trump's focus on transgender soldiers "only serve to exacerbate ongoing culture wars around LGBT issues."

Joe Murray, a Mississippi-based attorney who administers the LGBTrump Facebook page, said he's not sure whether the transgender ban "will energize the base or demoralize the base."

"The one thing I know about President Trump is that he's always five steps ahead," Murray said. "I don't know if they're always good steps ahead."

