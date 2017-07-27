Trump's military transgender ban prompts LGBT outrage

The Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT-rights group, depicted the Republican president's tweets Wednesday as a "heinous and disgusting" attack on transgender service members.

"It is also the latest effort by Trump and Mike Pence to undo our progress and drag LGBTQ people back into the closet by using our lives as political pawns," said the group's president, Chad Griffin.

Trump's pronouncement was hailed by some conservatives who have long complained that the military was undermining its effectiveness by allowing gays, lesbians and transgender people to serve openly. Opponents also have contended that the military should not bear the cost of any medical procedures related to gender transition.

"Our troops shouldn't be forced to endure hours of transgender sensitivity classes and politically correct distractions like this one," said Tony Perkins, a former Marine who heads the conservative Family Research Council.

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, denounced Trump's declaration as "simple bigotry."

"This attack has nothing to do with military readiness, reason or science," she said. "It is indefensible."

Among those dismayed by Trump's tweets was Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann, a transgender man who's served in the Navy for 11 years and received his latest promotion after the policy change last year.

"Trans service members are continuing to do our jobs," Dremann said. "People know who we are now and it becomes personal, especially when you've got families that are going to be affected by this."

Another active-duty transgender soldier, Army Capt. Jennifer Peace, said she was concerned how a possible ban would affect her, her family and other transgender service members.

"My command has told me in the past the only thing that we should discriminate on is job performance, and I hope that military leadership will handle this issue the same way," Peace said in an email.

Capt. Jacob Eleazer, a transgender man who serves in the Kentucky Army National Guard, said he was stunned by Trump's action.

"Fired by tweet. It was honestly pretty shocking," said Eleazer, who took the day off from his job as a therapist in Lexington, Kentucky, to assess the situation.

It's unclear whether Eleazer's career will be affected.

Eleazer, 31, has been in the military since 2006. In 2014, he told his superior officer he was transgender, and he got full support.

Attorney Sasha Buchert, a transgender woman who works for the LGBT-rights group Lambda Legal, recalled feelings of fear and isolation while serving in the Marines in the 1980s, decades before her gender transition.

"It's not a question of whether transgender people will serve," she said. "It's a question of whether they'll be serving openly or will be hiding like they did in the old days."

Another transgender veteran, retired Army Col. Sheri Swokowski, said it's important for transgender people and their allies to push back against Trump's decree.

Swokowski, 67, of Windsor, Wisconsin, transitioned to female after retiring from the military in 2004.

"The military has taught us to fight and this administration shouldn't be surprised when we do," she said. "We need to impress upon the administration that we're not living in the dark ages."

___

Associated Press writers Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island, and Tatiana Flowers in Denver contributed to this report.

By David Crary, The Associated Press