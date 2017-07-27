B.C.'s LNG outlook dims after $36B project killed

Former B.C. Liberal premier Christy Clark made LNG a cornerstone of her successful election campaign in 2013 with promises of 100,000 jobs and $100-billion in revenue over decades. Her aim was to have three LNG facilities operating by 2020.

Woodfibre LNG, a $1.6-billion plant near Squamish, is the only project in B.C. to reach a positive final investment decision. Site preparation is underway and construction is expected to begin next year, said spokeswoman Jennifer Siddon.

She noted the project is smaller than other proposals and it is on a brownfield site with a deep water port, hydroelectric access and a gas pipeline that needs to be expanded.

"Is it challenging? Yes, it's definitely challenging, but we are moving forward with our project," she said.

An NDP government was sworn in last week. Clark's Liberals have blamed the cancellation of Pacific NorthWest LNG on the New Democrats, given the NDP's past reluctance to support the project.

Petronas denied the change in government played a role, and Michelle Mungall, the new energy minister, said it was very clear from her meeting with the company that the decision was about global market pricing.

Mungall said she has spoken with the proponents of LNG Canada and Kitimat LNG, as well as First Nations, and assured them the new government is going to work with them "on a road map to success."

She also spoke with Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr on Wednesday about ways to make Canada and B.C. more competitive, although she would not say what measures were on the table.

"I think B.C. is in a very strong place to see this industry succeed," she said.

James Tansey, a professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business, said he doesn't think the Petronas decision is a death knell for the industry but it's unlikely any major facilities will be built in the next three to five years.

"I think it'll send ripples through the sector and it'll send a strong signal to the B.C. government."

— With files from Dirk Meissner in Victoria and Ian Bickis in Calgary

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press