Poor reporting on Indigenous issues: report

About one-fifth of companies had systematic means of reporting on Aboriginal employment or contracting with Aboriginal businesses.

Five per cent reported on Indigenous presence in senior or management roles. Out of all companies surveyed, only one financial company, one energy company and three mining companies committed to Aboriginal communities' right to free, prior and informed consent to new projects.

Greig acknowledged corporate reporting on Aboriginal issues doesn't create the same liability issues as environmental reports do.

"There are a number of risks, from legal to operational delays. But at the same time, it's not just the risks but the opportunities that building stronger relationships and having reliable partners (can create)."

She also acknowledged that some of the issues her report discusses, such as consent, are still open questions in the Canadian legal system.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly grappled with issues of consultation and consent. Recent examples came Wednesday with high court decisions on an Inuit challenge of seismic testing off Baffin Island and changes to a pipeline opposed by the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in southwestern Ontario.

Greig noted that the 2015 report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded business has a role to play.

"Industry and business play an extremely significant role in how the economic, social, and cultural aspects of reconciliation are addressed, including the extent to which opportunities and benefits are truly shared with Indigenous peoples," the report said.

Greig said she hopes her findings will be the first step toward creating a transparent, measurable benchmark to assess a company's treatment of Indigenous people.

"Inevitably, we'll get there. But it's a rocky road."

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press