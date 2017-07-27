Cambridge woman arrested in connection to Kitchener man's body found in field

Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection with the suspicious death of a Kitchener man.

The woman, 29, was charged with one count of committing an indignity to a body and will appear in bail court in Kitchener today.

The body of Christopher Deweese, 32, was found in a farmer's field on Old Beverly Road and Village Road in North Dumfries Township, July 12. Waterloo Regional Police Service now says he did not die at this location. Because of this, his death is considered suspicious.

Investigators are awaiting results of toxicology tests to determine the cause of death, after a post-mortem was conducted in Hamilton. The investigation is ongoing.