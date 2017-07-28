B.C. fire evacuees to return home but others out

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Thousands of people who rushed out of their homes as a wildfire neared Williams Lake are being allowed to return to the Interior British Columbia city, but with a warning that they could be forced to leave again.
Mayor Walt Cobb said he couldn't be happier an evacuation order that went into effect on July 15 was being lifted on Thursday.
"The wildfires near our community are not 100 per cent contained and due to the changing weather conditions an evacuation could happen," he said. "So welcome home and please be as orderly in your return as you were during the evacuation."
Fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said winds that risked making the fires more aggressive didn't end up having that effect, but as the conditions persist, concerns remain.
Cariboo Regional District chairman Al Richmond said that while an evacuation order for Williams Lake and 10 surrounding areas was being lifted, residents of five other areas could still not return home due to ongoing wildfire dangers.
Richmond said the returning evacuees should keep their belongings packed because they may have to leave at a moment's notice if another evacuation order is issued.
"People need to consider, particularly those in rural areas, that the areas have been profoundly affected by wildfire. The services you used to rely on may be limited for some time," he said
Richmond said people headed home should bring back basic necessities such as food and prescription medications to last them for up to a week.
Hospital and ambulance services as well as grocery stores and gas stations were being re-established in co-ordination with local and First Nations governments and agencies including the Red Cross, he said.
North and south routes into Williams Lake along Highway 97 reopened on Thursday as the regional district urged residents to watch for livestock and wildlife on roads around Williams Lake because many fences were burned in the area.
Mounties and Armed Forces personnel were to be stationed at checkpoints but the RCMP warned residents to be prepared for significant delays on main routes.
A so-called resiliency centre was also established in Williams Lake so returning residents could connect with social assistance and insurance agencies as well as the SPCA and mental health and counselling services.
The regional district recommended homeowners and land owners work with an insurance agency that could assess dangerous trees through a qualified arborist.
Hot and dry conditions saw 14 new fires Wednesday including one east of Kamloops that led the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to declare a local state of emergency and issue two evacuation orders covering about 60 properties.
BC Wildfire Service information officer Max Birkner said the fire near Monte Lake grew dramatically but as of Thursday mapped at around 1.5 square kilometres in size.
Birkner couldn't confirm if any structures had been lost.
With no rain expected to bring reprieve in the coming days, RCMP are reminding the public to adhere to fire bans and other restrictions meant to prevent the situation from worsening.
Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said two people were rescued from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park South on Tuesday despite restrictions to accessing the backcountry.
She said crews also had to put out a campfire the hikers had made the previous evening and transport them out of the area by helicopter.
"It's really unfortunate these hikers' blatant disregard of park closures resulted in the diversion of valuable resources and assets, mainly people and a helicopter, which would have otherwise been used in fire suppression efforts," Linteau said.
She said the hikers were issued two fines totalling $1,233 and reminds the public that anyone convicted of causing a wildfire can be liable for the cost of damages, face up to $100,000 in fines and a year in prison.
- By Camille Bains and Linda Givetash in Vancouver
By The Canadian Press
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — More people have been forced to flee their homes as wildfires continue to burn across British Columbia.
A rapidly moving fire near Monte Lake, east of Kamloops, prompted the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to declare a local state of emergency and issue two evacuation orders Wednesday night covering about 60 properties.
BC Wildfire Service information officer Rachel Witt said the fire had burned about one square kilometre and crews were responding with all available resources.
"We currently have air support as well as ground support assigned to this incident," she said, confirming homes are at risk.
There is no word if any structures have been lost.
Other properties along the eastern shore of Monte Lake, as well as several north and west of the community, are on evacuation alert, which means residents may need to leave at a moment's notice.
Evacuees have been told to head to Kamloops, where thousands of others have taken refugee as more than 150 fires burn across the province.
Officials with the BC Wildfire Service have warned that persistent hot, dry weather in southern parts of the province is likely to make the already nasty fire situation worse in coming weeks.
Robert Turner with Emergency Management BC said the relentless fire conditions have taken a toll on fire crews, volunteers and the approximately 19,100 people who are still displaced from their homes.
Most of the evacuees have fled to Kamloops and Prince George, and Turner said there is more support coming for the beleaguered communities.
