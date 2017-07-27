Woman facing charge in case of body found in field

WATERLOO, Ont. — A 29-year-old woman is facing a criminal charge related to a suspicious death near Cambridge, Ont.

The body of 32-year-old Christopher Deweese of Kitchener, Ont., was found in a farmer's field in North Dumfries Township earlier this month.

Waterloo regional police, who had previously released a picture of a shoe found near the body in the hopes of identifying the man, say they've determined he did not die in the location where he was found.

They say they've arrested a woman in connection with his death and charged her with one count of committing an indignity to a body.