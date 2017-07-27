Man charged in alleged university hack

News Jul 27, 2017 11:19

SUDBURY, Ont. — A 25-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly hacking into Laurentian University's computer network.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says the university reported its network was compromised in February.

Police searched a Greater Sudbury home Wednesday and seized computers and data storage devices.

A 25-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a computer system, mischief to data and breach of probation.

He is set to appear in court on Sept. 6.

By The Canadian Press

