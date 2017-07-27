Crews respond to fatal crash north of Toronto

MOUNT ALBERT, Ont. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a fatal collision involving multiple transport trucks north of Toronto.

Provincial police say a portion of Highway 8 near Homestead Road in Mount Albert, Ont., has been closed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several transport trucks and vehicles were involved in the crash and some people have been airlifted to hospital.

OPP say there are multiple fatalities, but could not yet say how many.