Canadian brings ride-hailing app to Rwanda

Rwanda has a transportation system vastly different from Canada's. While buses between cities can sometimes approach Canadian standards, inner city travel is a different story.

Public bus systems are often non-existent, thanks to the hilly nature and unorganized structure of city roads. Instead, Rwandans get around by motos multiple times a day.

This is largely possible because rides that would cost $30 or $40 in Canada often costs as little as $1 in Rwanda. Nash said restaurants are willing to pay the small amount to get a customer to their establishment where they would spend much more.

SafeMotos is currently testing the feature — called FreeMotos — with select restaurants.

Nash's inspiration for the idea didn't come from Rwanda though, it came from where his mother did groceries in Vancouver.

"She'd go to this specific store because it was paid parking, but they'd reimburse her for her parking," Nash explained. "It was interesting because she would make a big financial decision for the week based on a small nudge."

Nash hopes the app's new feature can help restaurants fill tables on slow nights and also draw in more expat users, who currently only account for 15 per cent of the service's user base.

For some who've already tried the app, using SafeMotos is starting to become routine.

Divin Ntamvutsa, a graphic designer in Kigali, said he has been using the service since it launched, and now uses it as many as six times a day.

"The app is getting very popular," said Ntamvutsa. "When I go to work or go home, I notice people actually using the app."

Isimbi Nsinga Sylvia, a 26-year-old university student in Kigali, said she now uses the app over five times a day after first hearing about it on social media a year ago.

The idea of free rides to go to particular restaurants resonated with her.

"Of course I would be interested," she said. "A free moto? Why not?"

