Waterloo police to probe assault by Toronto cop

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has asked police in Waterloo, Ont., to investigate how his force handled a case involving the alleged assault of a teen by an off-duty Toronto police officer.

The province's police watchdog has said Const. Michael Theriault was off duty when he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old in Whitby, Ont., last December.

The Special Investigations Unit has said there was an interaction allegedly involving Theriault, a civilian and the teen.

The SIU says the teen was taken to hospital with undisclosed serious injuries.