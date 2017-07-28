Bluenose captain's weather vane stolen

LUNENBURG, N.S. — The RCMP are seeking the public's help in the theft of an historic object once owned by Nova Scotia's most famous sea captain — Capt. Angus Walters, skipper of the schooner Bluenose.

The Mounties say that some time between last September and July 17, someone broke into a property in Kingsburg, N.S., and stole a brass weather vane once owned by Walters, who skippered the famous schooner during its racing heyday in the 1920s and 1930s.

The 45-centimetre weather vane is in the shape of a sperm whale, and was stolen from a shed.

Police say the item holds sentimental as well as historic value.