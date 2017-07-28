Photo exhibit up to Annie Leibovitz: gallery

"A smaller number are refused for not meeting the criteria of outstanding significance and national importance," she said.

However, Lafond said she could not comment or publicly acknowledge any certification application due to an obligation to protect the confidentiality of taxpayer information.

Toronto art lawyer Aaron Milrad said the board's repeated refusal to certify the Leibovitz works could send a chill over the art world.

"It should be a concern for museums and art galleries in Canada," he said in an interview Thursday. "On my part, I will donate less than I would otherwise."

Milrad said the works were purchased for roughly US$4.75 million but have a fair market value closer to $20 million, which would have resulted in a tax break.

The contract between the artist and the donor stipulated that a final payment was due upon certification, he said.

But Milrad said the donor did everything by the rules, and called the board's refusal to certify the works "petty."

"I'm frustrated to see this kind of an attitude as a precedent," Milrad said. "They obeyed the rules and they got independent appraisals from highly-regarded appraisers knowledgeable about the American photography market."

The family of Al and Faye Mintz of Toronto donated the images to the gallery in June 2013 in what was the largest single donation of one artist to the gallery.

Harley Mintz said recently in an emailed statement that the family is disappointed that this "spectacular exhibition is tucked away and not available to the public."

Meanwhile, Milrad said despite the controversy surrounding the collection there is a fairly good chance the works will be displayed eventually.

"It makes no sense for an artist to have something in a gallery and not allow it to be shown," he said. "And there are certain exceptions under the copyright act for fair use and the right for the public to see things. I don't buy into the fact that they need permission to show this art."

Besides copyright issues, Milrad said Leibovitz could refuse to have her photography displayed under so-called moral rights.

"The moral rights would prevent the works from being used with an association with a product or a service that could be prejudicial to her honour or her reputation," he said. "So if you're having a sponsor and she thinks it would be bad for her to have her art under that sponsor, she can say no."

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press