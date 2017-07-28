Spice shop website targeted

"I talked to my programmer and he gave me a quote that was so expensive that I couldn't do it all right away, so we started by just putting up a sign saying we are going to build it (the website) in French," he said.

Bahlawanian, 46, said he was given until July 17 to comply.

But a spokesman for the language watchdog said Thursday it is ready to discuss the situation with him.

"It's not a fixed deadline," Jean-Pierre Leblanc said in an interview.

"But it's important for a consumer to know what's for sale and what can be bought and websites are subject to the law."

Leblanc also pointed out that 98 per cent of files are usually settled without any further action being taken.

Bahlawanian suggested the province should come up with ways to help businesses deal with language laws in Quebec.

"They should have financial incentives and support systems for these small businesses," he said.

"That's the best way to keep the French language going so that businesses like me don't need to dig into their pockets to do the translations."

By Peter Rakobowchuk, The Canadian Press