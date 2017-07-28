Economy blows past expectations in May

OTTAWA — Economic growth in the country blew past expectations in May, powered by the energy sector.

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew by 0.6 per cent for the month.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Goods-producing industries rose 1.6 per cent, driven by a 4.6 per cent increase in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector.