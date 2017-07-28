Man charged with theft of pack of cigarettes

KINGSTON, Ont. — A man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly stealing a pack of cigarettes.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say the complainant was sitting on a porch Thursday night when the accused appeared on the street and yelled he was going to get a gun and come over.

Investigators allege the man came back about 20 minutes later brandishing a hunting knife while claiming he had a gun in his pocket.

They allege he grabbed a pack of cigarettes off the porch and walked away.