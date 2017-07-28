Police issue warning after 2 fatal overdoses

TORONTO — Police in Toronto are warning the public after several overdoses involving what could be contaminated street drugs.

They say a 27-year-old man overdosed and died on Thursday after using a substance suspected to be heroin that police believe may have been laced with fentanyl.

Since that time, investigators say there has been another death and five additional overdoses in cases with similarities to the first fatal overdose.

They're warning anyone coming into contact with a substance suspected to be heroin should exercise extreme caution.