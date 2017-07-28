Innovation lab to spur conversation, new director says

More recently he led the Postmedia I/O (Innovation Outpost) as lab director there, working in the marketing and innovation spaces.

“I wear a couple of hats really,” said Allen-Muncey, who has essentially made a career out of taking “nerdy technology” and making it accessible and understandable.

He said technology is often be perceived as a boundary from a cost standpoint without looking at the return on investment.

“One of the big functions is going to be how we create efficiencies as a community and talk about them in a very open and transparent way,” he said. “One of the things that we’re going to be extremely progressive on as a lab is talking to the community and having a conversation.

“Maybe we make every one of those LED lights some form of sensor packed computer so that we can figure out if there’s black ice on the road, or can we piggyback through that network a city-wide Wi-Fi?” he surmised.

However setting up the lab is still a work in progress. Right now it’s too early to tell what it might accomplish first.

Allen-Muncey plans on facilitating meetings with city staff and establishing innovation ambassadors by department who will consider the data and information that’s currently available to them and brainstorm opportunities that can be applied to create efficiencies.

Being immersed in the tech ecosystem in downtown Kitchener will also help leverage partnerships and access to expertise and equipment, as required.

“So there’s a lot of brainstorming and think-tank-type environments that we’ll create. I imagine a lot of white boards and Post-it notes,” Allen-Muncey said.

“One of the benefits we’re going to see is with that level of honesty and communication with our peers, we can learn from each other’s successes and failures.”



