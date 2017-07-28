Innovation lab to spur conversation, new director says

Whether the city’s new civic innovation lab will eventually result in a staff reduction would be a “knee-jerk” guess at this stage, according to its newly named director.
“I think that’s a very important cultural conversation that we need to have and I think there is an element of fear that technology will essentially replace people,” said Karl Allen-Muncey, whose appointment, announced earlier this week, becomes effective Sept. 5.
“What we’re saying is, if we have access to better information and data, how can we better utilize that workforce or better utilize those resources?”
City council approved the concept for a civic innovation lab inside the Communitech hub earlier this year. As part of its Digital Kitchener strategy, the lab is intended to focus on ideas that “transform” the public sector, with an initial focus on the Internet of Things (IoT).
The city is hoping to harness smart technology being installed along with new LED street lights in order to carry out various municipal functions, from smart parking to smart water meter reading.
“Specifically, the solutions generated at the lab will create efficiency while providing exceptional customer experience, will help green the community by reducing the city’s carbon footprint, and will generate new data that can be used to improve decision-making,” a press release states.
The lab will be located in Communitech’s corporate innovation space alongside other public sector organizations such as the Canadian Air Force and LCBO. Allen-Muncey will oversee a team of co-op students complemented by city staff, though to start, he’ll be the only city employee in the lab working full-time, reporting to Dan Murray, the city’s director of technology innovation and services.
Allen-Muncey, who hails from the UK, is touted as a “creative thinker, entrepreneur and new media and technology expert” who has helped shape world-class brands.
A self-proclaimed “geek” at heart, Allen-Muncey started his own IT company during the dot-com boom of the early 21st century and has gone on to operate and market several successful companies of his own since that time.
He met his Canadian wife while living in Australia and together they started a design and marketing agency based out of the Tannerey in Kitchener called Cute Gecko, which was acquired by a local printing company.
More recently he led the Postmedia I/O (Innovation Outpost) as lab director there, working in the marketing and innovation spaces.
“I wear a couple of hats really,” said Allen-Muncey, who has essentially made a career out of taking “nerdy technology” and making it accessible and understandable.
He said technology is often be perceived as a boundary from a cost standpoint without looking at the return on investment.
“One of the big functions is going to be how we create efficiencies as a community and talk about them in a very open and transparent way,” he said. “One of the things that we’re going to be extremely progressive on as a lab is talking to the community and having a conversation.
“Maybe we make every one of those LED lights some form of sensor packed computer so that we can figure out if there’s black ice on the road, or can we piggyback through that network a city-wide Wi-Fi?” he surmised.
However setting up the lab is still a work in progress. Right now it’s too early to tell what it might accomplish first.
Allen-Muncey plans on facilitating meetings with city staff and establishing innovation ambassadors by department who will consider the data and information that’s currently available to them and brainstorm opportunities that can be applied to create efficiencies.
Being immersed in the tech ecosystem in downtown Kitchener will also help leverage partnerships and access to expertise and equipment, as required.
“So there’s a lot of brainstorming and think-tank-type environments that we’ll create. I imagine a lot of white boards and Post-it notes,” Allen-Muncey said.
“One of the benefits we’re going to see is with that level of honesty and communication with our peers, we can learn from each other’s successes and failures.”
